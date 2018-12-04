GCC CLLRS gunning for mayor’s head

Vote of no confidence looming

Gaborone City Councillors are allegedly plotting and canvassing for numbers to oust the city Mayor, Kagiso Thutwe through a vote of no confidence.

Amongst the disgruntled councilors’ concerns is the alleged abuse of office by the mayor.

The disgruntled councilors have accused Thutwe of breeching the tender awarding process by meddling in something, which they argue, is supposed to be done by the city clerk.

One such tender that has caused a rift between the Mayor and the Town Clerk’s office, which caused councillors to connive on a motion of no confidence to vote out the mayor at the next sitting of the council next week is the controversial Goleba Outdoor PTY (LTD) advertising billboards.

In one of the documents that were leaked to this publication, Thutlwe wrote to Goleba OutDoor (PTY) Ltd advising them that they could have a minimum of 10 sites to erect their billboards in Gaborone.

“Reference is made in regard to the office of the Mayor concerning your billboards application, we have applied our mind in your matter and took it to the Executive Committee for consideration,” read the letter in part.

However after the company put out some billboards, the council through the clerk’s office wrote to Goleba Outdoor ordering them to pull down the same.

“It appears that there are billboards that you have erected along major streets within Gaborone planning area without planning permission. These operations are in breach of the Town and Country Planning Act of 2013. The developments that you have undertaken are therefore illegal and you have breached the law,” stated the Town Clerk’s office.

Goleba OutDoor however refused to comply arguing that the mayor had given them permission to erect the boards.

“We are going to face corruption cases that have nothing to do with us, so it is better we expose him now. This guy is very corrupt and we want people to know about his corrupt practices,” said one of the councillors who did not want to be named.

Gcc has 36 councillors, 12 from Umbrella for Democratic Change, Seven from Alliance for Progressives and three from Botswana Movement for Democracy while the ruling party has 12 councillors as well.

Meanwhile, Thutlwe refused to comment saying he can only do that once the motion has been tabled. “I cannot comment on anything now as the motion is not before me yet,” he said.

Goleba Out Door representative, Tefo Botshelo promised to call back with a comment but did not. Efforts to get a comment from the city clerk, Lebuile Israel failed as he kept on cutting our calls and never called back.