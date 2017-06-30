GC love for Ghetto DJS

For years now it was unheard of for Francistown based entertainers to be booked in Gaborone.

This issue has been a real concern for northern based artists as they also felt that even their music was not receiving any love from radio stations.

Botswana Musicians Union was also not sparred as Francistowners felt the union did very little to reward talent outside Gaborone.

Kak hit the fan recently with MC Maswe venting out.

However the future looks bright; BOMU is coming here and the likes of Cue, K.U.D, DVJ and Colastraw have been getting bookings in GC.