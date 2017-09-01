Garebamono family rewards excellence

The family of the late academic, Geoffrey Gabotsewe Garebamono, will today (Friday) join the St Joseph’s College staff and students at a Rewards Ceremony to recognize students who have excelled in the classroom and community.

In the spirit of recognizing hard work and sacrifice, the college will also recognize the Best Overall Academic Performer during the 2017 school year.

In an effort to encourage students to reach even greater academic heights, the Garebamono family has pledged to sponsor the award in honour of their father, who himself was a top achiever at the college and went on to become an influential figure in the country’s civil service and development.

The family has pledged to donate a fully loaded laptop computer to this year’s best overall academic performer.

“When we see the pupils before us, when we hear of their hard work and support for each other; when we share in the celebrations of their successes; we are confident that the young men and women who attend St Joseph’s College will go on to make a positive difference to the world, as our father himself did. We believe St. Joseph’s students have the skills to contribute to our country, and one day also grace the school’s history books. Our father was unwavering in his belief that education is the basis for a successful life, and this is what motivated our family to support this worthy prize. There is no better way to honour our father and St. Joseph’s School than to carry on his legacy to recognize and reward model students,” said the family spokesperson, Gosego Garebamono.