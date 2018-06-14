Gardener admits stealing p3m from dead boss

A gardner accused of stealing P3.9 million from his late employer’s estate has pleaded guilty to charges leveled against him on Monday.

Bhekizwe Nkomazana from Zimbabwe told Broadhurst Regional Magistrate, Christopher Gabanagae that he forged documents of the late Solomon Tlhapane and defrauded him of his properties.

Nkomazana said he did this acting jointly with the two lawyers, Letlhogonolo Makgane and Bhekimpilo Moyo.

Nkomazana pleaded guilty to charges of Obtaining by false pretenses, hindering burial of a dead body, giving false information to a person employed in the public service and official corruption among others.

In other counts he was charged alongside Motlalepula Molefe, Tebogo Edwin Koketso, Ketshepile Sharon Lempehu, Jerico Murima, Othusitse Seoke, Daniel Gasefiwe, Keothupilwe Aobakwe, Levy Mosweu and Pula Joseph.Bhekiziwe’s co-accused persons did not plead guilty.

Police Investigations into Tlhapane’s death began after the old man’s body was found lying at a local mortuary five months after his death.

Nkomazana’s girlfriend, Lempehu allegedly masqueraded as Tlhapane’s daughter with power of attorney and acting jointly with Nkomazana fraudulently sold the old man’s house in Gaborone and a farm in Oodi.

The case has been dragging on since 2016, with Nkomazana who is an illegal immigrant detained in prison custody while the other 11 accused persons were out on bail.

Regional Magistrate, Gabanagae adjourned the matter to June 21st for facts reading in respect of Nkomazana.