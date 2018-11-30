Garden Jam live

The inaugural Gadern Jam Live at Cresta Marang Gardens takes place this Sunday.

The one of a kind show will be headlined by South Africans DJs Chase and Mishka.

Also included in the line-up are Raptured Roots, Bunz, Slim, Olletic Soul, T-Sky and Chronic.

The show starts at 1300hrs, with entry price is reserved at P40 before 1700hrs and then P50 the rest of the evening.

Organisers have also partnered with Spur Golden Hill to help make tickets more accessible.

Customers can purchase a P119.95 special meal at Spur and win a complimentary ticket and a free Hunters Gold.

You can also buy four 330ml Hunters Gold for P100 and get two for free and a ticket.