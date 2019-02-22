Next Sunday (March 3),CrestaMarang’s luscious green gardens will host a Garden Jam Live event.

The show, which prides itself on a laidback feel, will include a live performance from a surprise international act.

There will also be cameos from local heavyweights YDJ, O TshabaTshutshu and DJ lex.

Marang Public Relations Officer,RefilweMolebatsi, revealed the initiative started back in December and has grown in strength since.

“It is sponsored by The Voice, Hunters brand, which usually has a sale going on the day of the event and CrestaMarang Hotel, as the hosts. They usually sell quarter chicken and chips and other nice dishes on the day. We have promos to run this time around so be on the look out,” she told GIGG.

Entrance is P50.