Game meat lands duo in hot soup

Two men were this week arraigned in court for being found in possession of game meat and government trophy.

22-year-old Sehularo Gakeleinee from Gaphaphanyane ward and Gokwadilwe Kaitlhoma 21, from Baemele ward both from a small settlement of Tshwaane in Kweneng West were this week arraigned before Molepolole Magistrate Rosemarry Khuto for unlawful possession of Government Trophy of Wildlife Conservation.

The duo on October 14th, 2018 at Matlotse cattle post were found in possession of a skin, skinned head, a semi cooked portion of skin and cloven hooved behind leg of a duiker and steenbok without permit or licence authorising them.

It is apparently a habit of men in that area to hunt for meat, which prompted police to launch, a search operation in which, the accused were caught cooking illegal meat.

Without wasting time the two pleaded guilty to the charge as soon as the charge sheet was read to them.

Magistrate Khuto ordered the prosecution to serve the accused with facts of the case before January 15th.

Case is back in court on January 23rd.