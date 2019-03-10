Galaxy snatches Mascom Top 8 for the second time

The ‘Galaxy Stars’ as they are affectionately know, defeated the mighty GU 2-0 in the 8th edition of the cup final at Francistown Sports Complex last night.

Thero Setsile and Atisang Batsi scored the two vital goals for Galaxy.

Setsile scored the first goal of Galaxy in the first minutes of the first half.

GU appeared too complacent in the first half as they allowed their opponents to dominate possession and Batsi punished them further, extending the Galaxy lead in the early minutes of the second half.

The Money Machine started chasing Galaxy’s shadow making silly mistakes at the back and putting goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko, under immense pressure as he made brilliant saves to deny the visitors a chance to score more goals.

Dirang Moloi who was reported to have missed training this week started the match as a second striker and he struggled to initiate play.

GU Coach Phillimon Makhwengwe also started with last season’s league top goal scorer Thatayaone Kgamanyane on the bench preferring to have Jerome Ramatlhakwana in the first eleven but the striker did not quiet impress as expected.

After JJ got injured the coach brought in Kgamanyane and the team started to make some attacks and but luck was not on their side as they failed to convert numerous chances.

Speaking after the game Makhwengwe congratulated Galaxy for giving them a good game.

He admitted that they lost fairly and that Galaxy were better organized.

“It was a good game and we did not utilise our chances. Galaxy were quick on the wing play and we failed to close in on them. The main thing that killed us was JJ’s forced injury substitution. Galaxy Coach read the match and added a defender to the midfield and we could not comprehend the two midfielders with our wingers. I am very dissapointed because we wanted to win this cup,” said Makhwengwe

The GU gaffer said with the Top 8 cup having eluded them and league championship out of their reach, their main focus is now on the FA Cup and working towards a decent league finish.

The Mascom Top 8 cup has never been won by a local coach and Makhwengwe played down the reality to lack of recognition for locals.



He said when the team gets commercialised they tend to prefer international coaches. He however thanked GU for believing in local Coaches.

For his part the winning Coach, Miguel Da Costa, said his players showed a lot of determination and commitment throughout the competition and that they deserved the championship.

He said going into the final, the plan was to score in the first minutes of the game and it worked for them since it brought confusion to their opponents.

“I am a happy man and proud of my players. Honestly it was very important to score the goals in the time we scored them. We got everything under control after doing that. We are going to put all the efforts in the remaining league games to win it,” said Da Costa.