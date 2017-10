Gabs set to shake with ‘the earthquake’

Motor enthusiasts can look forward to a blockbuster weekend in the form of motor spinning spectacle: ‘The Earthquake’.

Hosted by Spin City and Emergency Assist Motor Club, the main act for Saturday’s event will be Ben 10 vs Big Boyz.

Other acts are Team Austin and Panjaro, Team BGB, Showstoopers, Team Sheriff, Team General, V MUD, Team Block 8 and Northside crew.

The event will be held at Fairground and starts at 1000hrs, continuing up until 1800hrs.