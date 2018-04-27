Gaborone motor show unveils sponsors

Stanbic Bank Botswana and Liberty General are the sponsors of this year’s Gaborone motor show, which will be held next month at Game City Roof Top.

The activities on the three- day event will include new cars launch, exotic super cars and a car give away raffle.

Minister of Transport and Communication Kitso Mokaila will do the official opening

Speaking at the unveiling of the new partners, the event organiser, Christian Ernest said their event is designed to shine a spotlight on Botswana’s automotive industry.

Ernest unveiled Stanbic as their main sponsor supported Liberty as their car insurance partners.

“This is an opportunity for customers to see what is available in the car industry market and we have also included super cars and top range vehicles that not seen locally for car enthusiasts. Stanbic is our official financiers and after buying, Liberty insurance would be readily available to offer insurance cover. We are giving away a Polo Vivo on the official opening and the raffle ticket is sold at P100,” said Ernest

Stanbic Bank Head of Vehicle and Asset Finance, Terence Showa said last year they were sponsors and the response they got was very positive hence the decision to upgrade to platinum sponsorship.

Liberty General Botswana Managing Director, Sethunya Molosiwa said they are new in the market with the motor insurance product so they did not hesitate to jump on board as sponsors.

She said they are insuring new and existing motor products so on the day their services will be readily available.