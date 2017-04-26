Gaborone mayor charged with drunken driving

Recently re-elected Gaborone Mayor, Kagiso Thutlwe has fallen from hero to zero with the news that he will be in court for a drunken driving case next week.

Thutlwe was nabbed for the offence back in February of 2016 but failed to make a first appearance citing illness.

According to documents filed before the Extension 2 Magistrates Court, Mayor Thutlwe, on or about the 18th of February 2016, near Notwane road in Gaborone whilst driving an Opel, failed to produce a drivers licence as per the police request.

The court papers continue to say that the Gaborone mayor also acted unlawfully and parked his car in the middle of the road thereby obstructing other road users.

Confirming the case, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Vincent Pitsietsile said that their investigations were complete.

“We are done with our investigations in the matter and the case has been taken to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for prosecution.”

He said that the reason why Thutlwe did not appear in court last week was because he had sent in his sick-leave form.

“We delivered his sick leave form, that is why a warrant of arrest was not issued.”

Reached for comment, Thutlwe refused to comment on the matter.