Gaborone to host athletics international meet

The Gaborone International Meet track and field event will be held end of April at the national stadium.

Athletes from Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa have confirmed their participation while athletes from European countries are still processing their visas.

The event is organized by Botswana Olympian, Glody Dube of Sports View Athletics Club.

Dube told Voice Sport that the event has been running for the past 15 years as Sport View International Meet before deciding to revamp it and rename it Gaborone International Meet.

The former 800m ace said since its inception the meet has shown tremendous growth with the number of participating athletes increasing every year.

“We have also seen more companies willing to partner with us as sponsors,” he said.

“This event will be used as qualifiers for major international competitions. Our wish is to have at least two athletes from this country qualifying for the coming London World Championships through this meet. We are expecting a tough competition and our aim is to see more local athletes qualifying for major games through this meet. We have applied for IAAF affiliation and next year they are coming on board,” said the optimistic Dube.

He said this year they have partnered with Special Olympics who have fielded athletes in the 100m races.

Dube said they have categorized their races looking at Botswana strengths in track and field events like 800m and 400m.

He thanked the event sponsors Rolling Wheels, Khayalihle Guest House and Lefa Welding Engineering.