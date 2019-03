FNB Botswana will host the 2nd annual Gaborone First Wine Show.

Visitors will be able to taste and buy more than 70 wines from more than 10 of South Africa`s top wineries.

Revellers will have an opportunity to meet the wine makers, enjoy great wine, amazing food and a festive atmosphere at Gaborone`s top venue.

The event will also host additional lifestyle stands, among them gourmet food stands.

Patrons will have to part with P125 at Web tickets and P150 at the door.