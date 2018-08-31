Gaborone comes alive

The much celebrated Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC) officially kicks off tomorrow (Saturday) with a tantalising headliner show from American singer songwriter, Musiq Soulchild.

The diverse, week-long event, now in its 5th year running, is expected to once again treat entertainment lovers to the very best the industry has to offer.

Voice reporter SHARON MATHALA rounds up the week’s activities:

Saturday: Jazz

All roads lead to Molapo Stanbic Bank Piazza tomorrow for the GIMC jazz festival featuring Musiq Soulchild.

Voice Entertainment can confirm that the award-winning American artist left for the country on Tuesday and was expected to arrive on Thursday (yesterday).

The Jazz show has become one of the undoubted highlights of the week, with last year’s event attracting an impressive turn-out.

Performing alongside the American soul singer will be local songbird Mpho Sebina, Bokani Dyer Trio, Sereetsi and the Natives, Samantha Mogwe, Motlha and Sino’s Deluxe.

Sunday: Champagne Picnic

According to event organisers, the Champagne Picnic is catered for the quintessential, with attendance limited to just 200.

The public are advised to dress up as ‘fashionably’ as possible in order to attend the show.

Patrons can expect a laidback Sunday vibe.

Tuesday: GIMC theatre

For the theatre lovers, GIMC will once again host performances from Kgosikgolo and Motlhala at Westwood School.

The event starts at 7pm with tickets on sale for P100.

Wednesday: Poetry

The poetry session has also gained increasing popularity since the inaugural 2014 event.

This time around the line up includes: Mandisa Mabuthoe, Edwin Moroka, Louisa Aoril, Sam Kush, Soul of Wit, Phodiso Modiwa, Phenyo Thebenyane and Ronald L. Kegomoditswe.

The session will be held at BotswanaCraft and starts at 7pm.

Thursday: Choral

For choral music lovers, KTM Choir will be headlining this year’s GIMC Choral event at Maitisong.

The ‘Botswana’ hit-makers will be flanked by We Must Praise Choir and Spiritual Healing Church.

Entrance costs P100.

Friday: GIMC Comedy

As is the norm, the GIMC comedy show will take place on Friday.

The night of laughter will include performances from Tips Shampoo, Celeste Ntuli, Kgafela, Onza, Brooks, Boniface Roy Phetolo, Maruza and Zozo.

The comedy night will be hosted at the Avani Resort Hotel at P200 a ticket and P400 for Golden circle.

The fun starts at 7.30pm.

Saturday: GIMC Music festival

Closing off the week long festivities will be the ever-popular GIMC music festival.

After last year’s tragedy, in which a member of the audience was crushed to death in a stampede, organisers have promised a safer event this time around.

The mouth-watering line-up includes: Nasty C, Master KG, Prince Kaybee, Sjava, Lady Zamar, Vee, Somizi, Han C, Drama Boi, Loungo Andre Pitse, Robbie Rob & Brando, Boogie Sid, Mr O, Dj Cue, Colastraw, Hapex Guru, Jam-N-I, La Timmy, Lungisa Xhamela, SauBomb (ED), Dj Modric and Appllo D.

The festival will once again be held at the National Stadium.