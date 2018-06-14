Gaborone City Mayor dismisses rape accusations

The Mayor of Gaborone, Kagiso Thutlwe has come out guns blazing to dismiss recent allegations of rape leveled against him as false.

In a statement widely circulated on social media, the Botswana National Front councillor described the damning accusations as, “cock-and-bull allegations” that came as a shock to him and his family.

“I wish to state for the record that I committed no offense in relation to the complainant. The fact that for two years she did not report the incident or allegation of rape says it all,” the mayor stated.

He said that he was also made aware that the same allegations were once levelled against another prominent opposition politician recently by the same complainant.

“Is it a coincidence?” asked Thutwe who went on to state that he was constrained to comment any further on the issue for reasons that investigations were ongoing as reported in the media. He however promised to cooperate with any competent authority in the investigations.

Calling for calm over the matter, which shook the city to the core and had social media buzzing about the city father’s alleged sexual offence, Thutwe stated that he was available and willing to clear his good name, adding that he will continue to vehemently advocate for the protection of women and minors and will stop at nothing to advocate for them.

“I will never rape let alone engage in the alleged sexual misconduct, ” stated the Mayor before directing any inquiries on the matter to his legal advisor, Kago Mokotedi.

Thutlwe made news headlines this week with accusations of raping a fellow Umbrella for Democratic Change member from Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) two years ago.

Screen shots of conversations between the Mayor and his alleged victim paint a picture of a man admitting guilt and asking for forgiveness and a chance for another sexual encounter with his victim.