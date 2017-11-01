G4S Security officers probed for ATM theft

Police have arrested four G4S security officers following the theft of P188 700 from a Standard Chartered Bank ATM at Kgale View Hillside Mall this week.

It is alleged that on the 30th of October, when making some routine check, a G4S Center Manager found that the machine entrance was locked but the safe was unlocked and the alarm was disarmed.

The matter was reported to the police and upon investigating they found some cash on the floor which was believed to have been rejected by the machine and the safe was wide open.

Speaking to The Voice, the investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Tlotlanang Mogwasa, confirmed the incident and said they have since arrested four G4S employees to help in the investigation.

He however said so far they had not established anything linking the officers to the offence. “On Saturday G4S officers went to put over P200 000 in the machine but only P4 570 was found after the report was made. There was no sign of a break in or forced entry and the CCTV DVR recorder worth P52 000 is also missing. G4S are the custodians of the ATM as they load cash and maintain the machine by clearing errors and removal of jammed notes,” said Mogwasa.

Meanwhile Bahai church in Block 9 Gaborone was also robbed on Tuesday morning by unknown suspects.

Mogwasa said the church Administration Officer reported that she was threatened with a knives by three men who forced her to open the cash safe and stole more than P2 500 cash, cellphone and guitar.

The cellphone and guitar were later recovered and no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.