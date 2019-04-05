FWB this Saturday

Fashion Without Borders (FWB) celebrates its fifth edition this Saturday.

The annual fashion extravaganza, which has maintained its mandate of being a gateway for upcoming designers and models, has moved to a new home – the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC).

The event is the brainchild of professional model Serge Kabisoso and Tebo Bakwena and gives a platform to rising designers and models to exhibit their work and talents on a world size platform.

The Mr Price group will also be at the event and is billed to choose three designers for their annual internship programme in South Africa.

The show will be held under the theme ‘Ready to Wear’ and will cost spectators P250 for a standard ticket and P500 for VIP.