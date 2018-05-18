Funny girl breaking internet

Lebopo Sharlot Maribe, 23, is the new kid on the block.

Going by the name, Funny Girl, she has been breaking the internet with her hilarious short comedy videos.

With more than 30, 000 followers on social media, Funny Girl, whose clips are mostly in Kalanga, is appealing for support to take her talents to a bigger stage.

“Popular Ugandan Comedian, Kansimme Anne is my role model and I see she has managed to break the international market with the support that she has been getting from her own country. My wish is for Batswana to support me too,” she told Big Weekend, adding that so far she has managed to release 10 comedy clips but intends to film more.