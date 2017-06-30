Funeral fiasco

NO WEED, NO GRAVE

A family’s preparations for their grandmother’s funeral were ruined when a dispute over payment led to the men who were hired to dig out the grave, filling it in a day before the burial instead.

The Chaenanyana family in Goo-Ruele ward in Kanye were on Saturday humiliated by 11 young gravediggers, who had allegedly been promised dagga as part payment for their work – a promise that was apparently not kept.

Rumours are that the men were also given crates of chibuku for their efforts, in digging the grave for the family’s late grandmother, 69-year-old Shadimme Ipuseng Chaenanyana.

However, whilst the traditional beer flowed the weed never materialised.

Out of the eleven youthful men, five went to the Chaenanyana family’s home to demand the payment they were promised.

In front of mourners and bystanders who had gathered to offer support and pray with the family, the men caused a scene, calling the family cheats.

Feeling betrayed, they then took their spades and sealed the burial site with soil.

The family only discovered this on Friday, the day before the burial, when they went to plaster the site.

They immediately alerted the police before hurriedly recruiting other family members to re-dig the grave.

When asked for a comment, disappointed family elders said they were still mourning a family relative but confirmed they had reported the ‘unruly mob’ to the police.

Speaking to The Voice, Kanye police station commander, Mmoloki Mogale duly verified the incident, saying, “Some arrests were made and the suspects are yet to appear before Kanye customary court.”

When asked if the men confessed to them that a family member had promised them dagga, Mogale replied, “Investigations are still ongoing.”