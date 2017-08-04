Fun for all at Zhizha cultural festival

Last Saturday, Tati River Lodge (TRL) held its annual Zhizha Cultural Festival, under the theme ‘Culture Promotions’.

Despite the chilly conditions, revellers flocked to the tenth edition of the popular Kalanga/Tswana themed event, with many embracing the day, dressed to kill in their finest ‘jeremane’.

Talking to Voice Entertainment, TRL’s marketing officer, Chengwezi Maganu, explained the annual celebrations were meant to remind Batswana of their culture, through traditional food, games and attire.

The event started in the morning, with tea and mapakiwa served – a perfect remedy to combat the bitterly cold July weather.

The food was followed by an energetic performance from traditional group Makole E Vula, who dazzled with their unique singing and dance moves.

Next was the turn of Kanye-born singer, Ditiro Leero, who, together with his lively traditional dancers, warmed up the audience with his distinctive brand of music.

Other notable performances came from the Francistown Polka group, whose spectacular dance moves received much cheer from the crowd, Tjilenje Tje Ngwao, Jacaranda Primary School traditional dancers and the poet, Tirelo Oganne.

Activities of the day included a tour of the various stalls, with displays from different businesses.

Those brave enough in the audience had the chance to test themselves by taking part in traditional games such as mmele, koi, morabaraba and diketo.

Another highlight was a ‘mainane’, which took place at a specially erected kgotla.

There were a number of perfectly cooked local delicacies to be sampled for lunch, including delele, morogo wa dinawa, mophane worms, seswaa, lebelebele, thopi, ditloo and mmidi.

The food was washed down with gemere and traditional brew before a braai was served in the evening.

The event, which was sponsored by TRL, the Minisry of Youth Sports And Culture, DJ White and Senn Foods, finished at around midnight, with revellers leaving tired and cold but ultimately fulfilled after an action-packed, fun-filled day.