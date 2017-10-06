Fun for all at Rasesa social picninc

This year’s Rasesa Social Picnic will include special appearances from local hip hop stars Ozi F Teddy and Yaw Bannerman.

Tomorrow’s event, which promises an out of town picnic experience, takes place at Masa Gardens. Event organiser, Bakang Phiri, commonly known as DJ Bakito, said patrons are expected to bring their camp chairs and picnic blankets.

“This event is tailored for the whole family; we will have a kiddies’ corner which will have Jumping Castles, a clown, face painting and kiddies’ treats.

Everybody else can look forward to our cocktail bars, food stalls, pool table and great music from the best of Mochudi and Gaborone DJs,” Phiri told Big Weekend, adding that tickets are going at P50 early bird (limited to the first 400) and P70 normal.