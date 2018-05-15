Fuming Moseki calls court to order

Prominent Francistown Human Rights lawyer, Morgan Moseki, was left fuming this morning at the Francistown High Court after he was told that the substantive magistrate in a car theft case he’s defending was not available.

Moseki is representing Ernest Sakuringwa whose P180 000 worth Range Rover, suspected to have been stolen, was impounded by the police following a tip-off by their South African counterparts.

The matter had been scheduled for a ruling this morning by Magistrate Kebeetsweng Lebogang.

Moseki however learnt in court that the Magistrate was sought for relief in Masunga and would not be able to attend to the case. “There should be a systematic way where the affected are notified of any changes. It doesn’t auger well with me that I have to come all the way, and my client has to drive this far to learn in court that their case would not be heard,” fired Moseki.

The veteran lawyer said whenever court relocates for whatever reasons, they should make it a point that all scheduled to appear on that particular day are made aware. “Court should not just relocate like birds, there should be systems in place to save other people’s time and costs,” he said.

Moseki is demanding that his client be handed back his flashy car as he bought it legitimately through a legally registered financial institution.