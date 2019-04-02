Ftown key to Botswana’s economy- Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has reiterated the significance of Francistown in his government’s endeavor to grow the country’s economy.

Masisi was addressing senior citizens and former civil servants at a meeting held at Marang Gardens on Monday in Francistown.

He praised the city for its resilience in the face of many challenges.

The president said the city endured so much during the white minority rule in neighbouring countries, and to-date remains the only city to have experienced an air raid.

“Despite all this, Francistown stood firm, and has produced some of the best individuals who helped shape this country,” he said.

“Economy permitting or with good fortune coming our way, we want to change this city. If possible we also want to correct some of the past imbalances and these include landlessness.”

Masisi said for being at the centre of the gold rush in the late 1800s, Francistown became a casualty. “You were left landless. Every revolution has casualties,” Masisi said.

He further said, his government was however aware of the dire need for land in Francistown and neighboring villages, and further assured his audience that the issue will be resolved, and land availed to Batswana.

He said as the oldest town founded in 1867, Francistown was significant in driving the country forward.

“Preservation of the city’s rich history, as well as the diversity and richness of its people and those it has hosted is something that should not go unnoticed or acknowledged,” he said.

Masisi further said it is this rich history which the city should celebrate and share with the world.

“This is a city at the crossroads with a direct link to Zambia and Zimbabwe. It is a strategic gateway to the growing market in the north,” he said further urging Batswana to take advantage of growth in the north and to invest in the region.

To achieve this or to make it easy for investors, the president said he has secured money from China which will be used for the construction of the Nata/Francistown road.

“This will also include the Sehithwa-Shakawe and Mohembo road. This government recognises the significant role the city of Francistown can play in the economic development of Botswana.