F/Town comedy night

The annual Francistown and Comedy night returns at the end of October.

The event slated for the 21st at Adansonia Hotel has a mouthwatering line-up featuring comedians from both Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The fourth annual event will see the return of Phenyo The Master and Desire Itani. South African Prins, Clive Chigubhu, Ntando Van Moyo from Zimbabwe adds to this solid line-up.

Two locals Aromat and Maruza completes the line-up.

Tickets sell for P200 (double) and P150 single.

All tickets are available at Webtickets.