Frustrated immigrant hangs himself in girlfriend’s house

Old Naledi Police have engaged Interpol to help locate the family of a man who allegedly committed suicide at his girlfriend’s house on the 31st of July.

The 32-year-old man who is believed to be from Zimbabwe was found hanging from the rafters of the house following an argument with his girlfriend.

It is alleged that a day before the incident, he went to the girlfriend’s house where he played loud music, much to the annoyance of the woman, who told him to reduce the noise.

An argument is said to have then ensued and the girlfriend decided to spend the night at the neighbours’ house.

When she got back home the following day at around 11am she allegedly found the boyfriend’s body hanging from the rafters.

Speaking to The Voice this week, Old Naledi Police Crime Investigation Department Officer in Charge, Thalinah Mogaga, said the deceased does not have any identification document.

She said the girlfriend told them that the man’s name is Monamodi Nkomo from Maitengwe, but investigations indicate that he is from Zimbabwe.

“He left a note written in Ndebele which reads ‘I am suffering. I have been in Botswana for too long and I couldn’t find a job’. During the investigations we found a diary with his father’s contact details. We called the father who is in Zimbabwe and he said we should bury his son because he can’t come to Botswana as he does not have a passport. This week a certain man came here claiming to be the deceased’s brother. He did not have any documentary proof to validate his claim, not even the deceased’s birth certificate. So we have engaged the Zimbabwean Embassy and Interpol for assistance,” said Mogaga.

Mogaga says it is important for people to know their partners well, in case such incidents occur.