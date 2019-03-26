From the mouths of MPs…

Last week members of parliament were at each other’s throats during a debate on the closed BCL mine’s motion. Selebi-Phikwe West member of Parliament, Dithapelo Keorapetse was calling for re-opening of the mine, but the cabinet on the other side suggested that there was no point for the motion as the government was already moving in that direction.



State President, Mokgweetsi Masis was present in Parliament and Keorapetse said that his presence was to intimidate ruling party members and make them vote against the motion. The Voice captured some of the heated moments of the debate.

KEORAPETSE: This flawed argument that when the Executive is thinking about something, then Parliament should desist from dealing with those matters is a very flawed argument. In the past, Motions and Bills came here, and the Government was telling us that it was doing something, but 10 years have gone by without implementation. What is wrong with approving the Motion on BCL, if you are saying that Government is moving in the right direction? Let me tell you Madam Speaker, what is going on. This week I was approached, I would not say by who, and he told me that look, the President of the Republic has taken keen interest in your Motion, and in taking this keen interest, he wants the Motion dead. On Friday, he will come to Parliament to rally his troops to defeat the Motion. In the last Fridays, three Fridays to be precise I think, we did not have these numbers on the other side of the aisle. Secondly, there was no Friday if my memory serves me well, where His Excellency the President came to this Honourable House. So, I think my sources were telling the truth that actually, the President wants this Motion dead and he will physically come and make sure that the Motion is dead.

Member of Parliament (MP): Point of order.

KEORAPETSE: Honourable Arone, we know you sing for your supper. So, do not waste our time here.

BAGALATIA ARONE: Whether someone is singing for the supper or not, I know how hard you try to defend the Leader of the Opposition (LOO), even when he says “wa go swaepa (swipe) koloi mo phefong”, wa re go siame fela. You are being unfair. You are imputing improper motives because the President since assuming office. Just listen Advocate. Since assuming office, he has been coming to this House. So for you to say today his coming is specifically for your Motion, Madam Speaker he is imputing improper motives. He should withdraw that.



SPEAKER (Gladys Kokorwe): Ke ne ke kopa gore a re tsweng mo go ya ga Tautona tsweetswee, because le Standing Order se clear gore leina la gagwe ga le a tshwanelwa gotsweng in our debate.



KEORAPETSE: At exactly two hours ago, and Parliament started at 9, those who are following me on Facebook, I have put up a post that, “I am reliably informed by New Jerusalem and DIS Intelligence sources…

HONOURABLE MEMBERS: …(Laughter!)…

KEORAPETSE: …that President Masisi has keen interest in my BCL Motion, that he has directed that it be defeated. I am told he may actually attend Parliament today to make sure”…

SPEAKER: Wa re o bala eng?

KEORAPETSE: What I posted two hours ago and the President is here.

SPEAKER: Ee, tswelela. Ke rile a re tswe mo eo.

SHAWN NTLHAILE: A ke go utlwa sentle gore wa re, President Masisi o tletse mo Palamenteng go tla go tlhomamisa gore troops tsa gagwe…

SPEAKER: Honourable Ntlhaile!

NTLHAILE: I am asking a question.

SPEAKER: He is out of order. Kgang e re ne re rile re tswa mo go yone gakere, jaanong o go busetsa kwa go yone.

NTLHAILE: The Standing Orders; the rules of Parliament are that we cannot talk about somebody who is not in Parliament, but the President is here. I just want a clarification. The clarity ke gore, are you saying that, the President o tletse to intimidate Mapalamente? Something se e leng gore, he is even worse than the previous President. Is that what you are saying?

KOSTANTINOS MARKUS: Golo fa o kare ga re utlwane. Go sa utlwana ga rona, go utlwisa botlhoko gore, Tautona wa lefatshe, a tshwanetse go itse sengwe le sengwe se se diragalang mo lefatsheng e bile e le tshwanelo ya gagwe ya go tsena Palamente, e bo e re fa a gorogile mo Palamenteng gompieno, go bo go nna kgang. Le tlhabisa ditlhong, e bile ga le dire sentle, le utlwisa botlhoko, o kare ga le itlhaloganye. Ke eng le dira tiro e e ntseng jaana? Le tlaa itshegisa batho. Tautona is entitled to come to Parliament any day, any time. He is entitled go itse se se diragalang mo lefatsheng at any given time.

MPs: …(Murmurs)

MARKUS: Le bua eng? Ga le na maitseo waitse!

MPs: …(Murmurs)…

SPEAKER: It was not a point of order.

NOAH SALAKAE: Ke ne ke re le fa Honourable Assistant Minister a leka to impress, to tell us that ga re na maitseo, he must withdraw that immediately. What the Honourable Member of Parliament is saying, ga go a tshwanelwa gore Tautona a tle kwano only when he comes to intimidate. We are rational beings wa utlwa? Ebile re mo tseleng ya gore Tautona Masisi, Batswana ba itse a batla go baakanya tsela e e makgwakgwa e e dirilweng ke Tautona Khama. Jaanong fa re belaela gore o boela teng ka bonako, we have every right to stand up and say, then you are going wrong.

SPEAKER: Honourable Markus, mathata o rile ga ba na maitseo. Boela eo kwa morago.

MARKUS: Ke boela mafoko a gore ga ba na maitseo kwa morago.

SPEAKER: Tswelela Honourable Keorapetse.

KEORAPETSE: …(Laughter!)… Precisely Honourable Ntlhaile, President Masisi is here to intimidate…(Interruption)… to vote for this Motion. That is exactly why he is here. He is here to make sure that this Motion dies, …(Interruption)… because of the content of the Motion.

MP: Point of order.

SPEAKER: Nnyaa, iketleng pele, ke le boleleleng. Honourable Keorapetse, kana points of order tse, di ja mo nakong ya gago to respond. Le fa re e emisa kwa, rona re lebile e e kwa godimo gore ka nako ya gore, Motion o tshwanetse o bo o fela. So, jaanong fa di nna di ntsi jaana, di go jela nako.

KENETH MATAMBO: Thank you very much Madam Speaker. Ke emela…

MP: …(Murmurs)…

MATAMBO: No, ga a ntheye. I think the House will be out of order, because very soon I believe according to our procedure, re tlaabo re tlhopha. The House will be out of order Madam Speaker, this is what I want to correct, fa e le gore the nation can be misled by the utterances of Honourable Keorapetse tsa gore, if this side of the aisle e ka tlhopha against this Motion, e tlaabo e tlhopha because President Masisi o tlile fa, go tla to intimidate. The point is if this side is going to vote against, it is because we are saying, we are already doing what this Motion is asking for. That is our point and there is no need for us to agree to something that we are already doing. That is the order I wanted to make.

KEORAPETSE: This is laughable, when Parliament should disagree with my Motion because Government is already doing something!

VICE PRESIDENT, SLUMBER TSOGWANE: This House would be out of procedure because the President is not here to intimidate anyone. I have facts because the serious Motion that you brought, if you were serious, which I doubt, of no confidence, the President was not here but we voted against that Motion. You cannot say now he is coming here to intimidate us. On such serious Motion, if you were ever serious, we voted against your Motion of no confidence. Last time he was not here and we voted against your Motion, so it is not true in what you are saying.

SPEAKER: Ee, ke correction.

KEORAPETSE: You see why he was not allowed in Orapa and other diamond centres?

MPs: …(Murmurs)…

KEORAPETSE: This Motion is very clear; succinct, that when it was still operating, BCL was directly responsible for between 20 to 25 per cent spending by house holding SPEDU and the mine accounted for 2.4 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), first half of 2016. In terms of exports, minerals extracted in Phikwe accounted for over two billion or 4.5 per cent of total export. Today you come here and you want to tell us that BCL e ne e sena mosola. Look here, we are not kids, we understand what is going on. Honourable Molale has told me pointblank that we… (Interruptions)… on this Motion. Unfortunately, we are at the time

MP: Point of order.

KEORAPETSE: We are so unlucky as a country to have President Masisi as our President. he can come to Parliament…

MP: Point of order.

KEORAPETSE: Wena didimala, go tilwe ga gona points of order.

…(Laughter!)…

SPEAKER: Tswelela o bo o sutisa.

KEORAPETSE: Ee, one minute wa teng ke gone gore we are so unlucky as a country to have him as our President. Look at how the ruling party is so polarised, look at what the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) is doing, Mma V is intimidated every day, Guma Moyo has ran away from the country. We do not have a country, our country is going to the dogs because of this President. Our appeal is that you need to vote him out in Kang, otherwise we are in trouble as a country. I move accordingly.