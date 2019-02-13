From sexual healing to rape charge

• Traditional doctor’s up Kgale ritual ends in rape accusations

Battered and panic-stricken, a teenager from Old Naledi in Gaborone is currently recovering from a week of horror after a traditional doctor took her up Kgale hill and allegedly raped her.

Relating her ordeal to The Voice Newspaper in an interview, the traumatised young woman (names known to this publication) said the muti man had lured her up the hill with prospects of muti for a job and raped her.

Visibly shaken by the horrendous incident the 18- year -old told of how she was introduced to the traditional healer, Tiroyaone Raditsebe, 49, by her live- in boyfriend last year.

She said that since then she was skeptical of procuring the doctor’ s services despite her boyfriend’s recommendations until last Sunday.

“We moved next door to him in December. My boyfriend had told me how he helped him get a job but I was not interested until the frustration of looking for a job and not finding one got the better of me,” she said.

On Sunday she went for consultation and Raditsebe prescribed a ‘magic’ wooden stick that she was instructed to carry every time she went looking for a job.

On Monday around midday the frustrated woman however returned from job-hunting with no luck and told the doctor what had transpired.

This time around he diagnosed the woman with a curse that was placed on her head and barrenness and prescribed a trip up Kgale hill for spiritual cleansing.

When the two reached the hilltop, the prescription quickly changed to sexual healing and when she refused to comply the young woman got raped.

“We went up kgale hill that Monday evening and at some point he gave me a white cloth and asked me to take off my clothes. At first I took off only my T shirt but he said I should take off all my clothes,” narrated the young woman.

“When we reached the top of the hill he spread the cloth on the ground and instructed me to lay on it as he prepared the medicine to help me, he then said “kea go bula”, (I am going to open you) and I said yes although I didn’t really understand what he meant, “ the young girl explained.

She further said that when she eventually realized she was about to be raped, she tried to push her attacker away but he forced himself on her.

“He did not even use a condom. And when he was done he instructed me to wash my private parts, which I did.” claims the young woman.

Raditsebe however vehemently denied the rape charge leveled against him and claimed they had consensual sex because they were lovers.

“I approached her last year December but she only accepted my love proposal recently so we were meeting as lovers. I was shocked when two days after our lovers meeting she called the Police on me,” said the traditional healer, who went on to express suspicions that her accuser’s boyfriend could have pressured her into laying a rape charge.

“It was our agreement and only the two of us know what happened up there,” said the traditional healer.

Police Crime Investigation Department Officer in Charge, Thalinah Mogaga, confirmed the incident.