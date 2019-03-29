Friday night movie

For movie lovers, there’s a pop-up screen at Molapo Leisure Gardens this Friday for the flick Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Gates opens at 6pm for the 7:30 movie.

This is another superhero movie from the world of Marvel and sees Scott Lang grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father.

Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp.

The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo find themselves in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.

Bring camp chairs, blankets and pillows.

Entry ranges from P30 for children under 12, P40 for teenagers and P50 for adults.