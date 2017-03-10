More free FjF tickets

Francitown Jazz Festival organisers kept their word this weekend when two lucky winners went home with tickets for the show billed for 8th April at the old Francistown stadium. Josephine Poifo and Obed Mpolokang were rewarded for their silky dance moves at Thakadu Hotel in Letlhakane during one of the many activations in the country.

The dancing duo will be among thousands of revellers to watch Ringo Madlingozi, Jonas Gwangwa and the likes of Sereetsi and The Natives perform live for the first time in Francistown.

The FJF activations continues this weekend across the country.

Be part of the jazz revolution and stand a chance to win yourself a ticket for the biggest jazz show in the second capital.