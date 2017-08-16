Fraud suspect found with two valid passports

A Gaborone based businessman who is facing two fraud charges over a North West District Council construction tender worth more than P4million may be slapped with another charge after investigations revealed he is in possession of two valid passports.

Keitumetse Taolo, the Managing Director of Tlou Holdings (PTY) LTD was busted after failing to appear before a Maun Magistrates Court on the 13th of July.

Acting on a warrant of arrest, Isaac Tholo, an anti-corruption technical officer discovered that the accused had crossed the border to South Africa on the 12th of July and crossed back on the 14th.

Tholo told the court that during his investigations he found out that the accused’s other passport was last used in April this year.

Meanwhile the Prosecutor in the case, Gopolang Tlhabologang, pleaded with the court to remand the suspect for failing to comply with court orders.

“Apart from the passport issue, records show that the suspect habitually misses court cases deliberately. He has more than three civil cases that he had never attended. So this man cannot be trusted. He should be remanded”.

Meanwhile the accused’s attorney, Charles Tlagae, explained that his client had intended to fly from South Africa to Maun for the court appearance but encountered flight challenges and missed the court appearance as he had to drive back.

Magistrate Mmoloki Sibanda is expected to make a ruling on Taolo’s bail application tomorrow (Thursday August 17 2017)

Particulars of the offence are that in August 2014 at NWDC, the accused in his capacity as the Managing Director of Tlou Holdings gave wrong information to a person working in public position and fraudulently uttered three reference letters purported to be from AGB Botswana, and one reference from Time Projects Botswana claiming that the said companies are references for Tlou Holdinngs.