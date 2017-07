Veteran Kwasa kwasa muso Frank Lesokwane will invade the Sowa Council Stadium on Friday 11 August.

Franco who’s on a countrywide tour to promote his latest album will be accompanied by a host of stars including Mlesho, Jeff Matheatau, Dinkwenkgoga, Bana Bana Ba Ntogwa and many others.

Entry at this once in a lifetime show is P50.