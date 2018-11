Fireworks are expected next week Saturday at Letlhakane Stadium when Kwasa Kwasa King, Franco Lesokwane will be going head to head with the Queen of Mosakaso, Charma Gal.

The show, which is brought by Back2Back Productions will also feature another legendary in Jeff Matheatau.

Other acts will include, Mlesho, Tshepo G, Mc Ronnie, Mc Sporo, DJ Kitz, Dero and Madkin. Gates open at 2000hrs and patrons will have to part with P70 in advance or pay P100 at the gate.