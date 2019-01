Franco Investments will start the year with a bang holding back-to-back shows next weekend.

On Friday, the group, which comprises, the Kwasa Kwasa King, Franco Lesokwane, will also include none other than, Mlesho, Dilomakwati, Tshepo G, DJ Pops, Blackstair and MC Ronnie.

On the 25th the crew will be at Modipane Night Club before heading to Metsimotlhabe Community Hall the following day.

Tickets are available for P50.