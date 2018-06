The Mene Mene Tekele Album launch is heading to Maun this weekend courtesy of Maun Ka Munatji Productions.

The show, which will be held at Country Farm features the likes of Kwasa Kwasa heavyweights, Franco, Jeff Matheatau, Mlesho, Mc Maswe, Mc Ronnie, Tshepo G, Dinkwenkgoga Dj Pops, Darkboy Massey, Big Pun and the host, Mc BlackPrince.

Early bird tickets are selling for P70 while at the gate it will cost P100.

The show kicks off at 1800 hrs till 0600 in the morning.