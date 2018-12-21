Franco headlines Tswapian bolus

The King of Kwasa Kwasa, Franco Lesokwane will headline the 5th Annual Tswapian Bolus to be held on Christmas day in Maunatlala at Matsapa‘s farm.

The event, which has grown in popularity in recent years, will see Franco share the stage with artists such as: Gouveia, Figos, Ken, Smallz, Olga, T4, Tosh, Dark Arrows, Ms Voltz, De Commanda, Culture, Shamele, Base, La Cruzee, Mchifo AJe, Mkhize, Traumakid, Pavlo, Chistos and Da Stinky. Kitso from My Star will be the MC together with Fatima and Fidel.

Tickets are going for P50 (pre sold), P80 Standard and P200 VIP.