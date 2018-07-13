Francistown to host NBC

President Masisi to lead panel discussion

BY LAME MODISEHeld after every two years, this season’s National Business Conference (NBC) is slated for the 9th to the 11th of September in Francistown.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to headline the 15th instalment of the biennial event, which invites the business community, investors and policymakers to discuss reforms to make Botswana internationally competitive.

The three-day conference, which will be held under the theme, ‘Breakthrough to a High-Income Botswana: the Role of the Private Sector in Charting the Path’, further seeks to identify economic paths to propel the country from an upper-middle income to a high-income economy.

President Masisi is expected to host an interactive session with attendants, titled ‘A Conversation with the President’, to give his thoughts on promoting private sector development.

The NBC delegates will also discuss questions centred on Vision 2036, to determine whether Botswana’s economy will continue to rely on diamonds or whether it makes concerted, serious strides towards diversification

Attendants will also look at how the nation can become more competitive, productive and efficient.

Another question to be deliberated upon is whether Botswana should adopt insular and inward-looking strategies or open up to investors and visitors, a situation that could potentially create a vibrant economy whilst additionally helping integrate society into the global economy.

The discussions will also look into the viability of continuing with policies that keep Batswana dependent on the state, instead of fostering independence, self-reliance and unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit of the people, with the role of government being transformed from control to facilitation.

The Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Bogolo Kenewendo is expected to close the Conference.