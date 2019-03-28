Francistown to host LAHISA games

Local Authorities Health Inter-Sport Association (LAHISA) will host its 5th games at Francistown from the 10th to the 14th of April.

The games will be held under the theme ‘Promoting and Uniting a Healthy Productive Workforce in the Workplace for 2019 and beyond.’

Participants are employees from Ministry of Lands Management Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Speaking at the games launch recently in Gaborone LAHISA Games President Kagiso Itumeleng said the event is more than games as it is a way to boosting economy of the hosting town.

He said the games are aimed at uniting employees and promoting healthy living among public servants.

Botswana Association of Local Authorities (BALA) President, Reverend Mpho Moruakgomo, said sport is very important in people’s lives as it promotes unity.

He said it also helps to avoid non communicable diseases and that as the most crucial service providers, it is vital for public servants to stay healthy.

“You are an important workforce in service delivery and development. When you are sick or unhealthy it means our nation is also not well. We will continue to support LAHISA’s mandate because their achievement is ours. The games will be used as part of the wellness programme for councils across the country,” Moruakgomo said.