Registration for this year’s Francistown Preschool Competitions is now open.

Organised by White Tiger Kung Fu Academy, the fun-filled event will be held at Leseding Hall on March 30.

The event is specifically geared towards preschool kids aged between 2-5, with activities including a colouring competition, fashion show, photo contest, singing, dancing and story telling to name but a few.

The academy’s founder, Shaulin Kung Fu master, Maclean Young explained the competition, which costs P50 to enter, is held every year and helps parents realise their children’s talents from a young age.