Francistown karetekas readies for AUSSIE

Following an impressive showing at the Botswana National Junior and Cadet Finals held in Gaborone in March, and another good performance at the just ended Region 5-Zone 6 Championships, there’s excitement brewing at Francistown based karate club, Yun Genius Karate Academie.

According to the trainer Sensei Otsile Motsamai, a good number of his students stand a chance to make the team heading to the Youth Commonwealth Games in Australia on 26th-27 July.

The Chedu Choga based 15-member team had a medal haul of 14 at Region 5-Championships despite four athletes missing out.

“We got three gold medals, missing our target of five by two and then missing our target of five silver medals by a single medal,” Motsamai told Voice Sport.

“Two of my athletes could not compete after failing the weighing session. I suspect they had a meal before going for weighing,” he said.

Yun Genius Academie boasts of some of the best athletes in the country who have proven themselves both locally and regionally.

The club’s athletes did exceptionally well at the 2017 Region 5-Zone 6 Championships in Mozambique, and while they failed to replicate that form, Motsamai is optimistic that given a chance, Yun Geniuses have what it takes to leave a lasting impression in Australia.

“The athletes have the mental strength and discipline to overcome any challenge. They’ve done it before and they’ll definitely do it again,” he said.

In Mozambique five members of the Francistown based club won gold, a feat Sensei Motsamai believes could be repeated in the near future.

On that fateful weekend in Maputo, the ladies team kata (14-17years) comprising Melrose Photo, Patience Steven and Goitsemodimo Jim got a Gold medal.

In the individual disciplines Angel Takobana (10-11years) won Gold in individual kumite while Amantle Tlasethabi (10-11years) also won Gold in individual kata.