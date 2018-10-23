Francistown has recorded four deaths since diarrhea outbreak

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has revealed that out of the recorded six fatal diarrhea cases, four came from the Francistown area.

Since the outbreak of the disease, close to 2000 cases have been registered and six children under the age of five have died.

In response to a questionnaire from The Voice, the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer- Doreen Motshegwa, said the official recorded deaths between weeks 36 and 40 stood at four.

She said after investigations, rotavirus was singled out as the source of the outbreak.

Rotavirus is the most common cause of diarrhoeal diseases among infants and young children.

Nearly every child in the world is infected with rotavirus at least once by the age of five.

Symptoms include severe watery diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and abdominal pain.

Infants and young children are most likely to get rotavirus disease. “The situation is however under control and all districts have acquired commodities for managing the disease,” said Motshegwa.

She further said surveillance has been strengthened with district teams reporting to headquarters on a daily basis. “We encourage members of the public to practice good personal hygiene and always wash hands thoroughly,” Motshegwa said.

A concerned member of the public, Chakalisa Masole, is however not happy with the interventions made by government.

Masole says most interventions seem to be targeting poor people while leaving out the other demography. “For example, small food vendors have got the message and they provide water for all their customers. What about big retail shops? They sell food but have no washing basins. I honestly believe big retailers could be a source of the spread of this virus because they serve thousands of people,” he said.