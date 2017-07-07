Francistown hairdresser hangs himself

A popular Francistown hairdresser hung himself in the early hours of Sunday morning – two days after telling workmates he was contemplating suicide.

29-year-old Ntungwa Bulowe, who hailed from Makobo village, was found hanging from the rafters of his rented house in the Ghetto’s Block 2 location.

The Voice has learnt that on the Friday before his death, Bulowe confided in his co-workers at Yarona Salon that he had tried to kill himself.

Sadly, 48 hours later and he was dead, seemingly at his own hand.

Bulowe’s still-fresh body was discovered by his housemate just minutes after he died.

Confirming the incident, Station Commander for Kutwano Neo Serumola, said, “We heard it happened between 9 and 10 in the morning. A red rope that many call a fuse was used.

“His body was not decomposed as he was found immediately after he got in the house and locked himself in, saying he was bathing.

“We do not know what triggered the man to commit suicide so we are still investigating,” continued Serumola, adding that no suicide note was left.

The Station Commander grieved that suicide cases were becoming increasingly common in his jurisdiction.

However, whilst he confirmed this was not the first recorded suicide in his area this year, he refused to disclose the exact number.

Serumola concluded by urging people to seek advice from relatives, church elders and social workers whenever they have problems.