Francistown college gets ABMA affiliation

Francistown College of Programming (FCP) has affiliated to the UK-based Associate of Business Management Association (ABMA).

This latest development in FCP’s short but impressive history was revealed by the college’s Director, Goitsemang Majaga, in an exclusive interview with Voice Money this week.

Founded in 2015 by the Business Information System graduate, up until now FCP has offered just three courses: Archives and Records Management, ICT for Business and Programming.

“Our affiliation to ABMA adds five more courses to our learning programmes. This is an exciting development for the college and our students because ABMA is such a reputable body and only institutions meeting their strict standards can become affiliates,” he explained.

ABMA Education is an awarding organisation based in the United Kingdom and recognised by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), the UK government’s qualification regulator. It is also officially recognised or approved in regions in which they operate internationally.

“This UK body develops content and gives it to affiliates. The new content at FCP will be rolled out after the July intake,” Majaga said.

“They assessed us and looked at our student protection policy and found we already had a reputation as an award-winning college. We have a good track record and this affiliation opens more opportunities for the college,” he added.

ABMA Programmes include Computer and Engineering, Computer Information System, Human Resource Management, Business Management and Journalism and Media Studies.

Since opening its doors in the Northern capital’s Light Industrial location three years ago, FCP has become one of the second city’s leading ICT institutions. Through the college’s visionary leader, 40 scholarships have already been awarded to orphans and vulnerable children in the city.

“This is our way of helping Government to empower young people. Knowledge is power and through this little gesture we hope to create future world leaders,” noted the award-winning educator.

In support of the Government’s ‘Adopt a School’ initiative, FCP has adopted Our Lady of the Desert, Tatisiding Primary Schools and Setlalekgosi Junior School.

“We help to integrate e-learning at these schools and have developed a software that tracks and analyses students’ performances,” revealed Majaga.

However, starting a college has not been without its challenges, as Majaga has found out.

Besides the exorbitant rentals, there’s the thick red tape, particularly with issues of licencing.

“A minor thing like an air conditioner can delay you from getting a Health Inspection Report which is vital when you need accreditation. Council will demand a permanent air conditioner on the wall even though a movable one is just as good,” he griped, adding that bye-laws should look into the issue of rentals, which are skyrocketing because one plot is being leased out by too many hands.

“I’m however happy with the new BQA regulations and policies. The credit accumulation policy means that progression of students is clear and big institutions can no longer trample on other colleges,” he said.

Majaga’s efforts to educate the nation were recognised at the 2018 Botswana Youth Awards held on June 16th in Gaborone. The Francistown-native walked away with two prestigious awards being Best Youth in Academic Excellence and Best Male Youth of the Year.

“The Academic Excellence award is special because it was sponsored by Botswana Qualification Authority (BQA). The award says a lot about FCP and the programmes we offer.

“It is an award that should inspire all our students to never doubt what we are teaching them. This recognition by BQA is a nod of approval and my motivation to work even harder,” commented Majaga, who is also part of the 1000 Tony Elumelu entrepreneurs for the year 2018.

“This means Francistown College of Programming has potential to go international,” ended the dreadlocked educator with an excited smile.