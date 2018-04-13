Francistown BMC fails to meet waste water requirements

Francistown City Council abattoir has been closed due to failure to meet waste water requirements.

The abattoir which was leased to a private operator was closed because there are no ponds to hold waste water while awaiting treatment.

When answering questions from Member of Parliament for Francistown West, Ignitious Moswaane, the Minister of Agriculture Development and Food Security, Patrick Ralotsia, said that they were forced to close the abattoir because untreated water was being released into the sewage line.

Ralotsia said that it’s Cabinet’s decision that the Francistown abattoir be placed under maintenance and care. “This should allow its use when Lobatse BMC plant is closed for refurbishment.

“He explained that the Botswana Meat Commission abattoir lacks throughput as it has a capacity to slaughter 380 cattle per day but most of the time it slaughters less than that figure per week.

He added that while going through such development, there is Botalaote abattoir which is operational and renders slaughter services to farmers in and around Francistown.

“Slaughter services are also offered by abattoirs in Tonota and Tutume.” He however said that despite all that his Ministry did not hold any talks with stakeholders such as Ministry of Health and Wellness, Land Management and Water Sanitation to consult for the abattoir to operate.