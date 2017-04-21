FRAFA’S young footballers impress

The Francistown Regional Football Association’s (FRAFA) youth development team impressed at last week’s Northern Inter Regional Competitions in Kasane, with 46 players making it into various Northern Block youth development select sides.

26 girls and 20 boys from FRAFA were selected for the squads, which also include players from the Chobe, Nhabe and Boteti regions.

The selected players, comprising girls and boys in the under-13, under-15 and under-17 categories, will fly the northern flag at next weekend’s National Inter Block Competitions in Gaborone where the Botswana Football Association technical team will select national development squads in the numerous age groups.

Besides their significant presence in the various age groups, FRAFA also lifted trophies in the boys under-17, under-13 boys and under-13 girls age categories. The under-15 boys and girls came second in their class.

Meanwhile FRAFA also made the grade on the technical side with five coaches receiving responsibilities in the select sides.

Acting FRAFA Regional Coach, Desmond Jenamo will handle the under-17 girls; Temogo Benjamin will drill the under-13 girls whilst Joel Moshoeshoe will head the under-15 technical team.

Sam Mpatane and Sopra Masalela will be assistant coaches for the boys under-17 and under-13 girls respectively.

Expressing his delight at the success, FRAFA Youth Development Committee Chairperson, Thabo Nyambe described it as a collective effort.

“This is a result of various stake holders working together. FRAFA officials, coaches, players and parents all played an important part,” he said, further pointing out that without parents transporting players to and from training preparation for the tournament would have been a challenge.

Nyambe went on to thank the Francistown City Council and the government’s Central Transport Organization for helping with transport for the event.

“Without them we might not have made the trip. We trust they will continue to help us,” a grateful Nyambe told Voice Sport.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press FRAFA administrators and the technical team were meeting to draw out their squads’ training programme and other logistics before next weekend’s trip to the capital city.