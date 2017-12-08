Four years in prison for tongue biter

A 25-year-old woman of Thamaga has been sentenced to four years imprisonment for biting off her drinking pal’s tongue in a fight.

Kamogelo Basime (25) was convicted on a charge of causing grievous bodily harm this week for an incident, which happened in 2016 at Phuthadichaba bar in Thamaga.

Coming to a friend’s rescue in a beer brawl, Basime felled the friend’s rival to the ground and jumped on top of her.

Frightened and defeated, the fallen foe, Bonthati Mmereki (35) started to scream for help and that is when Basime bit off her sticking out tongue and spat it on the ground.

In mitigation, Basime who was reading from a notepad pleaded not to be taken to prison, as she was an unemployed young mother who cared for her child through plaiting hair and cleaning people’s yards.

“I am also planning to go back to school to further my studies so I can earn a better living. Lastly I apologize for what had transpired. Unfortunately what happened has happened already, but it will never happen again. I was drunk but I have quit alcohol since that incident and have now become a born-again Christian, that’s all,” said Basime to the Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro, her voice shaking with emotion.

The Magistrate however noted that she took into account that Mmereki has been permanently injured, as she cannot speak properly anymore.

“The accused person is still young and she is a first offender, the charge carries a punishment of a prison term not less than 7 years, therefore after considering the age and the intake of alcohol, I sentence you to four years in prison,” Makgoro said as she send the young woman to the slammer.