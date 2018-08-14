Four suspected drug dealers remanded in custody

Village Chief Magistrate, Goodwill Makofi, has remanded in custody three men and a woman who were allegedly found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine.

The accused were busted during the drug raids led by Director of Crime Intelligence, Detective Senior Assistant Commissioner Nunu Lesetedi last Thursday.

Kabelo Lekgetho, 34, and Kemoneilwe Jacob, 27, residing at Block 7, Maganelo Tshoganetso, 39, of Block 5 and the woman- Keamogetswe Phokoje, 24, of Phiring were allegedly found in possession of cocaine weighing 160g.

Makofi said serious action will be taken against those who are selling illegal drugs as they have turned Gaborone into a drug hub and destroying lives.

He said being found in possession of cocaine is a serious crime and that one can be sentenced to 15-20 years in jail.

The Magistrate remanded the four suspects noting that the police needed to be given enough time to do their investigations.

The four will be back in court on the 27th of this month for mention.

Detective Lesetedi says they will not give up the fight against illicit drugs until they arrest the main suppliers.

Meanwhile Lesetedi said the police are still in search of the missing head of a woman who was recently beheaded in Tlokweng.

The deceased, Elizabeth Bonolo Kerekang, was buried without her head after her suspected murderer told the police that he did not remember where he put it as he was under the influence of drugs.

“People should join hands with the police to fight against illicit drugs because some many lives are being lost because of drugs abuse. Investigations are continuing and we believe the accused, Simon Badisa Kgowe, did not do this alone. The disposal of the body was likely not done by him alone, we believe someone helped him with transport,” said Lesetedi.