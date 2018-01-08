Four charged for robbery and cruelty to animals

Four men accused of poisoning guard dogs before robbing Steel Galaxy in Phakalane’s Industrial area at gun point, appeared before a Broadhurst Magistrates court this morning facing five charges of robbery and another charge of cruelty to animals.

The suspects Samson Leatlame (37), Nonofo Ntinatshi (31), Innocent Moagi (37) and Oscar Ncube (35) who were arrested in Phakalane yesterday have been remanded in custody pending police investigations.

The quartet are accused of stealing cash amounting to P 20 000, a CCTV system, a white and gold Oppo cellphone both valued at P 3000 as well as car keys in the first charge.

The court heard that the accused persons, on the 5th January, 2018 at Steel Galaxy, Phakalane Industrial site robbed Yan ding Fu cash amounting to P 12 000, 800 Chinese Yen, a black Huawei Cellphone valued at P 3000.

In the fourth count of robbery the accused are said to have stolen cash amounting to P 500, a Chinese Wrist Watch valued at P 1 500 and a black Huawei cellphone valued at P 2 500 from Wang Yu Cai also using force.

In the fifth count of cruelty to animals, the four suspects are said to have administered a poisonous substance or drug to two dogs thereby killing them.

The case continues on January 21st when the suspects are expected to appear before Magistrate Gaseitsiwe Tonoki for mention.