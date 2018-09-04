Foul play ruled out as Saleshando escapes road accident

Botswana Congress Party (BCP) leader Dumelang Saleshando escaped unharmed when his car hit a cow on Sunday night, just a few kilometers after Makoro village.

The BCP President was in the company of Kgatleng Deputy Council Chairperson, Steve Makhura and BCP Youth League Publicity Secretary Dimpho Mashaba.

The trio had earlier on the day held a rally in Selebi Phikwe West and were traveling back to Gaborone.

Speaking to The Voice in an interview, Saleshando said he was well and focused on party activities. “I didn’t sustain any injuries. The car is a write-off but I’m fine,” he said.

Saleshando was however quick to dismiss any notion of foul play. “Accidents happen, and politicians are also human and they do have accidents too,” he said.

A car accident claimed Botswana Movement for Democracy leader Gomolemo Motswaledi in 2014, just three months before General Elections and conspiracy theorists suspected foul play.

While some fingered the security intelligence, others believed it may have been an inside job.