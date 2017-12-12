Foul-mouthed rape suspect further remanded

Rape suspect, Mmutlenyane Ramogaladi, appeared for mention today despite his confrontation with Magistrate Gennai Jansen in court last week, when he told the magistrate that he would not be available today for mention.

The foul-mouthed Ramogaladi broke the net last week as a video of his exchange with the magistrate went viral on social media.

Ramogaladi went berserk, causing a scene after the magistrate ignored his plea to have his mention date postponed as he was due to see a doctor on the set date.

Speaking on top of his voice under the escort of police officers and prison warders, Ramogaladi interjected the magistrate’s ruling telling her that he would not appear on the set Novemeber 12th date as he has a hospital appointment.

Today Magistrate Jansen, apparently angered by the circulating video- ordered everyone, including the media, to leave the courtroom when Ramogaladi appeared for mention.

Ramogaladi was further remanded in custody and he will appear again for mention on February 1st 2018.

After his mention Ramogaladi refused to board the police vehicle with other prisoners and he was transported separately in another vehicle.