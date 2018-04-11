Former top cop crashes into a shop

Two employees working at a Chinese Shop in Francistown are nursing fractured legs after a former cop’s car drove through the shop front on Tuesday morning.

The Toyota Hilux 2.7 Double Cab, knocked down a few road signs before smashing into the shop, barely missing customers and hawkers on the sidewalk.

The store manager who refused to state his names told The Voice that two of his employees sustained injuries and would be off-work for sometime.

“I don’t want to share the nature of their injuries with the media, but I can confirm they’ll be on sick leave for at least a month,” he said.

“Talk to the driver, he’s a former cop,” said the manager before walking off.

An eye witness, Thandiwe Tembo, told The Voice that the two employees have sustained leg injuries and were rushed to the hospital immediately.

“One was a cashier and she was at the safe when the car came crashing in. She was thrown off the high stool and it was clear her sheen was broken,” she said.

Tembo also said the driver of the vehicle is a well known retired police officer who is not supposed to be driving. “He has a condition, and is not supposed to be driving,” The Voice learnt.

Central Police Station Commander Superintendent Lebalang Maniki confirmed to The Voice that the driver of the vehicle is a former police officer who retired at the rank of Superintendent.

“I’ll not comment on allegations of epilepsy, all I can say is we are still investigating to find out what could have caused the car to veer off the road,” Maniki said.